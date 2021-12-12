Man Killed In Ewarton

A man died after being stabbed shortly before noon yesterday (December 11) in broad daylight in the vicinity of the bakery on Main Street in Ewarton, St. Catherine.



The deceased is 27-year-old Romario Mitchell, otherwise called ‘Piggy’, from Wakefield in the Linstead area of St. Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.



Information is still sketchy.



But the JCF said: “Mitchell was walking along the roadway when he was attacked and stabbed in the chest.”



The killer is on the run.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.