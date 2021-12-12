Jamaica Beacon

Man Killed In Ewarton

Dec 12, 2021

A man died after being stabbed shortly before noon yesterday (December 11) in broad daylight in the vicinity of the bakery on Main Street in Ewarton, St. Catherine.

The deceased is 27-year-old Romario Mitchell, otherwise called ‘Piggy’, from Wakefield in the Linstead area of St. Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.

Information is still sketchy.

But the JCF said: “Mitchell was walking along the roadway when he was attacked and stabbed in the chest.”

The killer is on the run.

