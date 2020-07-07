BOG WALK: Electrician killed at shop

Nazire Sumai

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 26-year-old electrician Nazire Sumai was shot and killed yesterday afternoon, July 6.



It added that the incident took place at a shop in the victim’s community – Magazine Lane in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



The information provided by the Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF is sketchy.



It told The Beacon: “Sumai was shot and killed at a local shop in the community between the hours of 2PM and 2:30PM yesterday. No one else was injured in the incident.”



Sumai is a father and a past student of Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk.

