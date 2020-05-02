Man charged for Steer Town shooting

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man with the offences of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in the parish on Friday, March 27.



He is 20-year-old Javardo Hudson, otherwise called ‘Tunas’, from Roaring River, St. Ann



The JCF said: “Reports are that a man was allegedly shot and injured by Hudson about 10AM on the Steer Town main road in St. Ann. The police were summoned and the victim was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.



“Investigations were carried out and Hudson was subsequently arrested and charged after being pointed out as the perpetrator during an identification parade. His court date is being finalised,” the JCF further said.

