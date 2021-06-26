Lluidas Vale woman collects teeth money after public reminder to MP

Cynthia Tracey, who recently called out Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Catherine North-West Hugh Graham regarding three teeth, has received the financial help she requested.



Tracey, better known as ‘Shaka’ and ‘Three Teeth’, from Lluidas Vale district, approached The Beacon with a public reminder to the MP in April.



At that time, she claimed that, shortly before casting her vote for Graham on General Election Day last year, she asked Graham for help to replace her three missing teeth.



Tracey lamented that, up to seven months after Graham won the election, she had not heard from him regarding the ‘teeth money’ requested.



A month after Tracey’s public reminder, Graham made it clear that he would provide the financial assistance.



In a post on his Instagram page, he commented: “I made a promise to ‘Three Teeth’ that I would have her smiling again after the election. She called me out on Jamaica Beacon. As a man of my word, I made it my duty to find her, because everyone deserves a pretty smile.”



Tracey, this month, collected the cheque from the People’s National Party’s councillor candidate for Lluidas Vale Division, Monique Brown.



Brown, who made the presentation on behalf of Graham, said: “As always, the Member of Parliament is there for his constituents.”



Tracey, when contacted by The Beacon, expressed gratitude for the cheque collected on June 14.



“Mi feel both good and great,” she commented. “Mi get it and carry it a di dentist. Mi did request $20,000 but mi end up get $28,000.”



Tracey noted that, at the time she approached Graham for help, she already made a 50 percent down-payment on the new teeth.



She also stated that she had no idea that her public reminder, made through The Beacon, would have garnered such traction. “Mi never know it would reach soh far,” she said.

