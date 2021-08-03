Lluidas Vale | Two Nabbed After Shootout

Police have nabbed two of the gunmen who engaged them in a shootout this morning (August 3) a few steps away from Shady Grove Police Station in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine.



The suspects were travelling in a white Nissan Tiida motorcar.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the men allegedly robbed persons at Ewarton district and, in their bid to escape, headed towards Lluidas Vale.



The Lluidas Vale Police received information about the vehicle being driven towards them, and so they set up a roadblock in a deep corner on the main road beside their station.



It is said that, when the gunmen happened upon the police in the corner, they frantically tried to reverse and turn the car around.



But they could not do that, and so they abandoned the car and ran into bushes.



The police in Lluidas Vale requested and received help from their colleagues in Point Hill and Linstead, the JCF said.



A few hours later, the police apprehended two of the gunmen, including one who sustained a gunshot wound. The wounded man has been taken to hospital under police guard while the other is in police lockup.



Residents reported hearing some 30 gunshots.



The once peaceful Lluidas Vale police area, in the meantime, has recorded at least two gun murders since the start of the year.



On the morning of July 28, gunmen shot and killed Timothy Slue, otherwise called ‘Charlie’, on the Worthy Park Sugar Estate property in the Tydixon area. The crime allegedly was committed by three men in a car.



Meanwhile, a gunman, on April 7, shot and killed 28-year-old Oniel Newman outside a bar on Main Street, Lluidas Vale. He was gunned down a few months after he narrowly escaped being shot at the same bar.



This is the first time since the upsurge in crime in the area that police have managed to stop the suspects in their tracks and seize their vehicle. Their effort was praised openly by area residents who converged at the scene when the shooting ended.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.