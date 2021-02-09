Lluidas Vale resident killed by vehicle

A man died tragically on the Mountain Hill main road near Lluidas Vale district in St. Catherine this evening, February 8.

Area residents so far identified the deceased only by his alias ‘Goofy’, who lives in the Union cross road area of Lluidas Vale. He is said to be originally from Bog Walk in St. Catherine.

There are conflicting reports as to how the man’s head ended up being crushed in the middle roadway.

Reports indicate that he, like several other commuters, were stranded in the Mountain Hill area because the relatively narrow roadway was blocked by a truck transporting sugarcane to Worthy Park Estate.

When the road eventually was cleared, persons started rushing to leave the area. That’s when ‘Goofy’ reportedly ended up being hit by a vehicle.

