LLUIDAS VALE: Political aspirants clash over candidate’s Benz at polling station

There was a war of words yesterday between two senior representatives of the major political parties at a polling station at Lluidas Vale Primary School in St. Catherine North West.

The incident happened as members of the security forces, as well as election day workers, cast their ballots ahead of the General Election on Thursday, September 3.



During the voting exercise, a luxury vehicle appeared on the enclosed compound of the polling station and stopped at the entrance to the polling station. It was transporting Hugh Graham, the People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for St. Catherine North West.



The presence of the vehicle in a central area at the polling station did not go down well with Joel Williams, who is the first-time Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate in the Lluidas Vale Division of the constituency.



In a video he recorded, Williams is heard expressing concern – only to end up in a quarrel with Graham of the PNP.



Here is a transcript of what was caught on camera:

Williams of JLP (speaking while recording): Hugh Graham and his entourage have invaded the compound [of the polling station].

Graham of the PNP replied: Stop waste yuh time; stop waste yuh time!

Williams of the JLP: All the best my brother; may the best man win.

Graham of the PNP: You cant f**8ck like me, soh mi always good. Remember that. Anybody who want test that test it.

Williams of JLP: Self-praise is no recommendation.

Graham of the PNP: Bring somebody come mek mi test it.

Williams of JLP: Self-praise is no recommendation.

Graham of the PNP: Yuh si like how mi know seh mi own di Benz and mi own di Lamborghini [vehicles] – a nuh celebrate, a confidence.”



Some onlookers intervened and told the two party representatives to discontinue the verbal clash. “This is not the place for it,” one woman interjected, adding: “Oonu must be intelligent enough.”



When contacted in relation to the video, Graham expressed dissatisfaction that the JLP councillor candidate was objecting to his presence on the polling station compound.



He added: “As a candidate, I have no restrictions on entering on the grounds of a polling station; that’s what my rules say.”



Graham will go up against Newton Amos of the JLP and independent candidate Gene Guthrie in the constituency on Thursday.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.