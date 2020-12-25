Lluidas Vale | Police charge young man amid intensified effort to curb attacks on businesses

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers at Shady Grove Police Station in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine, yesterday charged a 19-year-old resident of the community in relation to a break-in earlier this month at Bev’s Grocery Shop in Lluidas Vale.



The accused is Trevaughn Rattigan from Union district in Lluidas Vale, the JCF disclosed.



He is charged with Shopbreaking and Larceny, which allegedly took place between 8PM on Thursday (December 10) and 9:30AM on December 11.



The JCF alleged: “Rattigan broke in and he took several items, including food, cosmetics, a cash register and some cash valuing $105,000.”



The perpetrator(s) gained access to the building by dislodging a lock at the back of the shop, which is located in the vicinity of Lluidas Vale Clinic.



The police, who are pursuing other suspects regarding the incident at Bev’s Grocery Shop, have intensified their effort to apprehend people involved in a spate of shop break-ins and robberies at Lluidas Vale.



Rattigan is being investigated in relation to another incident, which transpired at a gas station in Lluidas Vale town centre.



He remains in police custody.

He has not been convicted of any crime, and will formally respond to the allegations when he makes his first court appearance on January 13, 2021.

