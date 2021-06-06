Lluidas Vale | Man charged after fire at gas station causes $2M damage

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man in relation to a fire that damaged property valued at $2 million at a gas station in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine.

The accused is 19-year-old Travaughn Rattigan, otherwise called ‘Mini Me’, from Lluidas Vale.

He is charged with arson in relation to the fire at Petcom Gas Station on the night of May 5.

A gas pump and four 100-pound gas cylinders were damaged.

“The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be about $2 million,” the JCF said.

The properties at risk are reportedly valued at more than $100 million.

The JCF stated that, following investigations, Rattigan was charged after a caution statement.

His court date is being finalized.

In the meantime, Rattigan, a few months ago, was also arrested and charged in relation to a break-in at Bev’s Grocery Shop in Lluidas Vale on December 11 last year. At that time, the JCF claimed: “Rattigan broke in and he took several items, including food, cosmetics, a cash register and some cash valuing $105,000.”

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.