Lluidas Vale | Farmer Killed By Three Gunmen

The Shady Grove Police in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine, are investigating what is at least the second gun murder committed in their area since the start of the year.

The latter incident took place on Worthy Park Sugar Estate property near Tydixon this morning, July 28.

The deceased is Timothy Slue, otherwise called ‘Charlie’, a farmer from Tydixon. He also sometimes stayed with relatives in the Camp area of Lluidas Vale.

Slue’s body was seen lying on the back with his head in a pool of blood.

His bicycle was also found beside his body, indicating that he perhaps was ambushed by his killers.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) told The Beacon: “Reports are that, about 9:30AM, Slue was on his way to his farm when he was pounced upon by three men who opened fire at him. The police were summoned and, on their arrival, Slue was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Investigations are continuing, the JCF added.



There are reports that the death this morning may be linked to another incident in which Slue allegedly confronted some thieves.



This is at least the second murder reported in the Shady Grove Police Area within months.



In the first incident, which happened on April 7, a gunman shot and killed 28-year-old Oniel Newman outside a bar on Main Street, Lluidas Vale. He was gunned down a few months after he narrowly escaped being shot at the same bar.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.