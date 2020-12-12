Lluidas Vale | Burglars strike again – latest victim loses more than $100K

Two more business operators in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine, have fallen victims in the spate of burglaries and robberies taking place in their rural community.



In the latest incident, which unfolded Thursday night (December 10), burglars hit Bev’s Grocery Shop, located at the entrance to Lluidas Vale Health Centre.



The proprietor, Beverly Fuller-Lindsey, said she has lost goods valued at a minimum $100,000.



She said the burglars, who apparently dislodged the padlock at the back of the shop, made off with various products and the cash register.



“They dig off the door with crowbar and come inside,” she said. “They took out bleaching products; they took out Corn Flakes, Oats, milk, bread, Corned Beef, liquors, and the cash registration machine.”



Fuller-Lindsey, who said it is the first time her business is being burglarized, has been at the current location for four years.



She lamented that the burglars struck at a time when businesses are significantly affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



“Business slow,” the entrepreneur noted.



“Mi feel bad about the incident; it is the best I am putting out right now. But mi naah give up; mi naah mek dem get mi down.”



The police, who visited the scene yesterday, are conducting further investigations.



The burglary at Bev’s Grocery Shop transpired a week after another incident at a nearby business.



In the first incident, burglars, on December 2, removed some $16,000 worth of goods from the grocery shop located at the main entrance to Barnes Pen in Lluidas Vale. They entered through a window.



Meanwhile, gunmen, within the last few months, also committed at least two robberies in the Lluidas Vale area.

