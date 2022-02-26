Lluidas Vale | Alert Driver Escapes With Child, Girlfriend As Car Bursts Into Flames

The charred remains of Romario Mills’ Nissan B14

The car quickly became a ball of fire on the roadway



Romario Mills is counting his blessings after emerging as survivor when the motor car he was driving after nightfall on February 22 burst into flames at Coffee Walk, a section of the main road between Ewarton and Lluidas Vale in St Catherine.



Mills lives at Top Hill district in the Lluidas Vale Division, and was heading there from Ewarton when the fiery devastation happened.



Before leaving Ewarton, he purchased gasoline in the red Nissan B14.



He recalled that, as he made his way towards Lluidas Vale, he started smelling gasoline.



He stopped the vehicle, exited and made checks but didn’t observe anything untoward.



Mills went back into the car and resumed his trip towards Lluidas Vale.



On the section of the road known as Coffee Walk, he, still smelling gasoline, stopped the vehicle again to make another check.



“By the time I step out of the car, it catch fire already,” Mills recounted. The blaze initially was seen in the engine bay.



The youngster told The Beacon that, when he saw the fire, he only had enough time to grab his documents and ensure his girlfriend and three-year-old son were out of the car.



“Wi stand there and watch the car burn up,” Mills added. “I have a small fire extinguisher but, by the time I get to it, the car already did under fire.”

The car had third party insurance and so Mills has little or nothing to get in terms of compensation.



Despite his loss, he is elated that he, as well as his family, is safe.



“Mi glad mi come out and mi family good,” he told The Beacon. “I have to try pick up the pieces and move on.”

For more information, WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.