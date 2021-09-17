Linstead Youth Dies After Being Shot Several Times

The St. Catherine North Police are investigating the shooting death of a young man on a playing field outside Linstead Primary School in St. Catherine today, September 16.



The deceased is 21-year-old Asshi Johnson, otherwise called ‘Ashie’, from Rosemount, Linstead. He is pictured above.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports are that, about 1:56PM, Johnson was on his way home when he was attacked by armed men who shot him several times. Residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On the arrival of the police, Johnson was seen lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Investigations are ongoing.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.