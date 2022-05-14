Linstead | Woman Killed Execution-Style Years After Father And Brother

A mother was shot dead execution-style before daybreak today at her home on Venecia Drive in Linstead, St Catherine.



She is 33-year-old Serena Needham.



Her father was beaten to death a few years ago. In another incident more than a year ago, her brother Terrence Needham, also known as ‘Coolie’, was also shot dead in Linstead.



From all indication, Serena Needham, whose body was found lying face-down in her yard, was the target of the home invasion that happened about 2 o’clock.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports are that she was at home with relatives when armed men opened her back door and shouted ‘police’. They subsequently took her outside and opened gunshots, hitting her several times. Two television sets and one Samsung cellular phone were taken by the assailants. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.”



No one was taken into custody in relation to the incident, which the police are still investigating.



Serena Needham is at least the fourth woman and 11th person slain in Linstead since the year started.



That figure has almost outstripped the number of murders recorded in the Linstead sub-division for all of last year.

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.