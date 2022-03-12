Linstead Wanderer Found Far From Home, Prompting Cops To Make Another Appeal

A man from Commodore district in Linstead, St Catherine, has been found wandering again, prompting the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to make another appeal for the public’s help in reuniting him with his family.



His name is Shaquille Thomas, pictured above.



The Seaforth Police in St Thomas said the man was found at Trinityville in that parish.



“Anyone who may be able to reunite this man with his family is being asked to contact the Seaforth Police at 876-982-4280, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station,” the JCF said in a press release that also bears a photo of Thomas.



The JCF made a similar appeal in January 2020 when Thomas was found wandering along Castleton main road in St Mary.



He also was reported missing in January 2021, but eventually was located.

