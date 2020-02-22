Linstead to honour 12 unsung heroes

Twelve unsung heroes will be honoured tomorrow, February 23, for their sterling contribution to communities in and around Linstead, St. Catherine.

The recipients include Reggae artiste and philanthropist Iba Mahr, President of the Linstead Community Development Committee (Linstead CDC) Devon Smith, as well as Linstead native and internationally recognized scholar Professor Donna Hope.



This is the full list of awardees:

Professor Donna Hope

Clement Dehaney

Minnette Anderson-Myers

Devon Smith

Mark Demetrius

Gloria Johnson

David Brooks

Nathan Augustus Lynch

Pastor Madge Boyd

Mario ‘Iba Mahr’ Greaves

Avis Harvey

Dwight Robinson

A special tribute, in the meantime, will be paid to former Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North West, Jack Stephenson.



The ceremony, which is being hosted as part of Black History Month celebrations, is slated for 6PM at Rose Duncan Park in Linstead town.



It is spearheaded by Gi-Di-Han Entertainment and One Life, in association with the Linstead CDC.

