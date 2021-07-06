Linstead | Teen Reported Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for Britannia Minzie from Wakefield district in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.



She has been missing since Thursday, June 24.



She is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 12PM, Minzie was last seen wearing a black and white blouse, black and white tights, and a pair of black and white sneakers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britannia should contact the Linstead Police at 985-2285, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

