Linstead Teen Found – Her Relative Claims Police Did Nothing To Help

Yesheka Walker, a 12-year-old who was reported missing, has been found and reunited with her family.



Her relatives said they picked her up on Wednesday, December 8



That is 15 days after the child was reported missing from her home at Jericho district in Linstead, St. Catherine.



Details of the circumstances under which she went missing are being withheld due to the sensitive nature of the case.



This is the second occasion on which the minor is being reported missing. She eventually was found at different locations.



One of her close relatives, in the meantime, lamented what she described as a lack of support from the Jamaica Constabulary Force this time round.



She told The Beacon: “The first time they helped, but this time they did nothing. They did not even send out the missing person report [made at Linstead Police Station]. If I didn’t send it out to you [at The Beacon] and also post it on Facebook with contact info, we wouldn’t find her.”

