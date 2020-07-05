LINSTEAD: Politicians visit family displaced by house fire

Two politicians quickly reached out to a family of three that has been left without a house in the Grove Road area of Linstead, St. Catherine.

The fire, which started a few hours after nightfall yesterday, July 4, destroyed a two-bedroom house and left members of the family with only the clothes they are wearing.

Councillor for the Linstead Division, Herbert Garriques, who was early on the scene, told The Beacon that he assisted in getting temporary housing for the displaced family.

“Nothing was saved, but no one was hurt. The fire brigade put out the fire. I was very early on the scene as I was in the community. I helped to arrange a house for the family to temporarily stay until rehabilitation comes,” added Councillor Garriques, who is a member of the People’s National Party (PNP).

PNP candidate for Linstead and other parts of St. Catherine North West, Hugh Graham, also visited the family last night.

He told The Beacon: “Councillor Garriques and myself were there to support and reassure the occupants – as they lost everything, that we will help them to rebuild and start again…

“There were great blessings even in disaster, because it was the occupant’s four-year-old daughter that woke her up [when the fire started],” added Graham, who is also Councillor for the Lluidas Vale Division in St. Catherine.

ALSO READ: Four-year-old girl saves mother from house fire in Linstead

We want to hear from you. Send us your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.