LINSTEAD | Police Nab Suspect In Time And Patience Shooting

The Linstead Police in St Catherine have taken a suspect into custody in relation to the non-fatal shooting of a bar operator at Time and Patience district in Linstead on February 11.

The man was nabbed yesterday, but his identity is being withheld as he is yet to be charged.

The gunshot victim had been hospitalized.

She was the first of two women shot at Time and Patience within a two-day period.

It is not clear if the suspect in custody is the one also implicated in the second shooting, which claimed the life of 52-year-old businesswoman Sheivonne Golden, alias Karlene Beadle.

Speculation is rife that the first incident may have been a case of mistaken identity, and that

Golden may have been the gunman’s initial target.

Both women, it is said, resemble each other and operate bars in Time and Patience. They were also close friends. In fact, the late Golden visited the wounded bar operator in hospital, not knowing that she would have been slain the following day.

The police in Linstead have intensified their operations in an effort to apprehend criminals who have snuffed out 10 lives since the start of the year. The law enforcers have been appealing for residents to help in solving the crimes by sharing information with them.

