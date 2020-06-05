Linstead not left out – Former youth mayor wins post on student government at UWI

A young man, whose success The Beacon has been tracking, has been elected to represent the Faculty of Humanities and Education on the Guild of Students at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.



He is Jevaughn Gordon, who is from Princessfield in Linstead, St. Catherine.



He competed against four other aspirants for the position, and emerged victorious when the results were announced yesterday (June 4) – hours after delayed online voting.



Gordon polled 93 votes, Renae Edwards amassed 88, Javid Bryan got 72, Javaunne White polled 30, and Dahvia Hylton amassed 20.



Gordon, a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communications, expressed gratitude to his team, and promised to serve his faculty well.



He added: “Words cannot explain how I am feeling at this very moment. I started this campaign with little resources – just a book committing everything to the Heavenly Father and my late mother.



“There were times when I almost let what people were saying about me, and about joining the Guild if I was not assigned to a particular hall made me wonder if I was making the right choice. But I went for it anyway because I knew what I could offer,” he further said.



Gordon, who served as Junior Mayor of St. Catherine (2018-2019), is a past student of St. Jago High School where he served as Deputy Head Boy.



He has attained several academic feats, including making the prestigious Honour Roll at UWI. In 2018, Gordon topped the entire Caribbean in CAPE Sociology (Unit One). In that same year, he attained all Grade Ones in the four CAPE subjects he sat. Gordon previously attained 10 CSEC subjects.



Meanwhile, the other UWI faculty representatives elected are Shanecia Brown who represents the Institute of Gender and Development Studies, Melissa Fletcher of the Faculty of Sports, Jhenelle Small of the Faculty of Law, Nile Anderson from the Faculty of Engineering, Danielle Mullings from the Faculty of Science and Technology, Rajah Smith from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, and Kymani Shaw from the Faculty of Social Sciences. Justin Edwards will represent Commuting Students, and Lance Scott was elected Post Graduate representative.

