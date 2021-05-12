Linstead native shot dead in Sligoville

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed the gun murder of a man from Linstead, St. Catherine.



His name is Rajive Nesbeth of Heathfield, Linstead.



The JCF said Nesbeth was shot and killed at Bamboo Way in Sligoville, St. Catherine, on the night of Monday, May 10.



Details of the shooting are sketchy.



But the JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 10:50PM, residents heard explosions and alerted them. On their arrival, Nesbeth was found lying on the roadway beside a motor car, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



Nesbeth, who worked as a claims consultant, attended Linstead Primary School. He later went to Bog Walk High (re-named Enid Bennett High) before he was transferred to Jonathan Grant High School.

He is a nephew of Dr. Sandra Nesbeth – a former General Election candidate for the Jamaica Labour Party in St. Catherine North West.

Another of the bereaved relatives, who spoke with The Beacon on condition of anonymity, said the late Nesbeth ‘was a very friendly person in the street that everybody knows’.

The relative added that the family is not aware of the reason Nesbeth was in Sligoville where the incident took place. “We don’t know what he was doing in Sligoville at the time, but we know he usually have a girlfriend that side. He was in the company of friends.”

The family also noted that the car found at the crime scene belongs to the late Nesbeth.

Editorial Note: This story has been updated to include information from the bereaved family.

