Linstead | Murder Victim Not Identified, Perhaps Drove To His Death

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in Linstead, St. Catherine, are yet to ascertain the identity of a man who was shot dead last evening.

It said the man died at hospital after he was found with gunshot wounds at Lake Meadows, which is not far from Linstead Seventh Day Adventist Church.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 8:30PM, residents called the Linstead Police and reported that they heard explosions in the area, and subsequently saw the now deceased jumping a fence into a yard.”

When police went to the location, they saw the now deceased lying face-down in the yard with gunshot wounds to the upper body.



“Investigators, who processed the crime scene, found a Mitsubishi L200 Pickup parked nearby. It is suspected that the deceased drove the pickup to the location,” the JCF further said.



It added that anyone with information that can assist investigators should call the Linstead Police at 876-985-9070, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

That is at least the second gun murder reported in Linstead in less than a week. On the afternoon of September 16, gunmen shot and killed 21-year-old Asshi Johnson on the playing field outside Linstead Primary School.

