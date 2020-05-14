LINSTEAD: More than 100 children get special gifts amid COVID

The Linstead Community Development Committee (Linstead CDC) said more than 100 children this week received educational kits, along with medical packages and food supplies.



The committee made the presentations on Tuesday, May 12, in collaboration with Food for the Poor as well as UNICEF Jamaica.



Director at Food For The Poor Jamaica, Craig Moss-Solomon, was on hand to assist with the distribution, which took place at the Linstead Community Resource Center, located beside Linstead Police Station in St. Catherine.



President of the Linstead CDC, Devon Smith, told The Beacon that the children, who range from one to five years old, were appreciative of the various gifts.



“Members of the general public were thankful and very appreciative of the items they received during this time of the Coronavirus outbreak. Some were unable to afford some of these items such as food. With this distribution, God has come through for them once again,” Smith further said.



He also expressed gratitude for the support given by partners of the Linstead CDC, including the Optimist Club of North St. Catherine and the Linstead Police Station.

Smith further stated that the Linstead CDC used the opportunity to present certificates of appreciation to Food for the Poor as well as UNICEF Jamaica.

