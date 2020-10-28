Linstead | Missing man was kidnapped; police suspect he was murdered

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported that a man who has been missing from his home at Linstead, St. Catherine, was kidnapped and is suspected to have been killed.



He is 30-year-old Kenroy McPherson, otherwise called Kemar, from Cheesefield in Linstead, St. Catherine. He is a diabetic, and his family said he has not shown up to take his medication.



He, along with his white Honda Fit motor car, disappeared on Tuesday, October 13.



Kenroy’s relatives told The Beacon last week that a strange man answered their loved-one’s phone and said he (Kenroy) would return home. They also stated that someone reported seeing Kenroy’s car in Linstead town for a brief moment days after he disappeared.



The police, on Monday night, went in search of Kenroy and were greeted with gunfire, which they returned, causing the death of two wanted men.



The wanted men are Ashado McFarlane who is otherwise called ‘Boysie’, and Jahmeele Omar Smith who is also called ‘Blackman’.



The JCF stated that the ‘intelligence-driven’ operation was conducted in the Duncan’s Pen area of St Catherine.

It further explained: “Utilizing intelligence and a combination of technologies, the team of investigators moved to intercept the white Toyota Fielder in which the men were traveling. Upon seeing the police, men in the vehicle fired at the police and a shootout ensued.



“When the shooting subsided, both McFarlane and Smith were found suffering from gunshot wounds. A Remington 12-Gauge Shotgun was seized. They were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. One of the men escaped,” the JCF further said.

