Linstead | McGrath footballer flying out soon – he is being recruited by club in Sweden

Peter McGregor has diverted from schoolboy footballer and is heading to Sweden to complete discussions that may result in him playing professionally for a team in that country.

“I am flying out to play for a team,” he confirmed to The Beacon. “I am flying out very soon.”

The striker, who recently turned 20, said the team recruiting him is Djurgården IF, located in Stockholm, Sweden. The team, founded 1981, competes in the highest Swedish league, Allsvenskan, which it won on 12 occasions.

McGregor has played for Jamaica’s Under-20 squad, Duhaney Park Football Club, and McGrath High.

Asked if the deal with Djurgården has been finalized, he replied: “It is close to a conclusion.” He declined to comment further regarding details of the contract.

McGregor explained that an agent discovered him at Florida in the United States and went in search of a team. He is elated that Djurgården was found.

He promised to make his supporters proud. “You can expect a lot of things. I can’t really say now, but you can expect a lot of great things,” he added.

McGregor, who is from Spanish Town in St. Catherine, was Vice Captain of the McGrath High School Football team, which last year reached the semi-final of the prestigious DaCosta Cup competition, which is the island’s premier rural high school football competition.

He recently completed lower sixth form at McGrath, and was expected to again represent the school in the DaCosta Cup competition this year. However, schools have been closed since March last year in a national attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Sporting events on the island also have been banned.

McGregor is grateful for the opportunity to have participated in competitive schoolboy football.

“It is a good thing to learn in school the basics of everything. If you are not serious in training going to school, you won’t make it pro. When you are going pro, [and] when it comes on to training, it is another level of seriousness,” the player added.

He encouraged other student footballers to work hard and remain hopeful.

“If you know that you want to go pro, just chase your dreams. The struggle is real, and I use my struggles as my motivation. Once you go for what you want, you have to work hard because success doesn’t come easy. It comes with a lot of hard work. If you want to go pro, you just have to work hard,” McGregor further posited.

In the meantime, the Swedish media reported sports director at Djurgården, Bosse Andersson, as saying that McGregor’s arrival in Sweden was delayed due to travel restrictions associted with COVID-19.

He also noted that paperworks are to be completed, adding that McGregor is expected to be in Sweden before the end of this month.

Reports are that Djurgården is borrowing McGregor for the coming season, and that the player will subsequently have a call option.

