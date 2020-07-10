Linstead man reunited with family after being missing for days

The quick action of some residents at Top Hill district in Lluidas Vale Division, St. Catherine, today resulted in man being reunited with his relatives after being missing for three days.



A correspondent of The Beacon was at the location when the man, unknown to local residents, was seen heading towards a wooded area of Cock Crow in Top Hill.



The residents, who observed that the man appeared tired and discombobulated, made certain enquiries of him.



He gave his name as Everton Griffiths. He also complained that he was beaten and made to work without pay. It appeared he was heading from Clarendon.



Residents of Top Hill contacted the Shady Grove Police Station in Lluidas Vale, and also fulfilled the man’s request for water.



When police eventually picked up the man, The Beacon published a photo of him and appealed for help in reuniting him with relatives.



Within less than 30 minutes of the appeal being published, readers of Beacon were able to identify the man and contact his relatives.



He was reunited with his family this evening.



It has been confirmed that the man is from the Linstead area of St. Catherine.

