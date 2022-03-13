Linstead | Man Killed In Banbury Is Richard Webb; Another Resident Hospitalized

Two males were shot, one fatally, at Banbury district in Linstead, St Catherine, Saturday evening.

The deceased is 22-year-old Richard Webb from Banbury district.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a teen was shot and wounded in the attack.

It added: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 8:20PM, Webb and the teen were walking along the roadway when they were pounced upon by a gunman, who opened gunfire hitting them. The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Webb was pronounced dead and the teen was admitted in serious but stable condition.”

The investigation continues.

At least nine people have been murdered in the Linstead police area since the start of the year, The Jamaica Beacon’s tally shows.

The murder in Banbury last evening happened three weeks after another man was gunned down there on February 26 while at a candlelight vigil. He is 26-year-old labourer Kevon Grey, alias ‘Babu’.

In addition, on February 18, a gunman shot and killed 35-year-old Andy McFarlene on Fletcher’s Avenue, beside Linstead Market.

On February 11, fifty-two-year-old businesswoman Sheivonne Golden, alias Karlene, was shot dead at Time and Patience district.

On February 9, gunman shot and killed 31-year-old labourer Ryan Edwards, also called Puddy, from Commodore district. The incident happened along Grove Road.

On February 5, civilians found the body of Nicole Sital in bushes in her Cheesefield community. She had stab wounds.

On February 3, sixty-three-year-old Murdeline Sullivan was chopped to death at her home at Buxton Town in Wakefield.

On January 12, twenty-seven-year-old Oshane Harper, better known as Lance, was shot dead in a section of Linstead known as Burton.

On January 6, a gunman shot and killed 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, better known as One Left, at a beauty salon on Fourth Street in the Trinity area of Linstead. Hamilton was killed a day after being released from jail, where he was held for alleged robbery with aggravation.

