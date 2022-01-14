Linstead Man Chased, Shot Dead

The community of Linstead in St. Catherine has recorded another murder.

Gunmen, last night, killed 27-year-old Oshane Harper, better known as Lance, a construction worker of Rodney Hall Road in Linstead.

The incident happened at Burton district.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 8:30PM, Harper was sitting at a shop when a Tiida motor car drove up and its occupants opened gunfire at him.

“Harper ran and was chased by the men who continued firing at him, hitting him to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he was

pronounced dead. Investigations continue,” the JCF added.

Harper is at least the second person murdered in Linstead since the start of the year – and at least the third within less than a month

On January 6, gunmen shot and killed another man, 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, better known as “One Left”, at Fourth Street in Linstead. He was gunned down a day after he was released from police custody. The cops said they had arrested and charged him with aggravated robbery.

On December 18, gunmen murdered Nicola Brown, otherwise called Nicky, outside her business-place at Trinity district in Linstead.

