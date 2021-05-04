Linstead man charged with murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man with murder in relation to a deadly stabbing at Princessfield district in the Bog Walk police area in St. Catherine shortly before 7PM on January 26.



The accused is 26-year-old Armando Davidson from Commodore in Linstead, St. Catherine.



He appeared in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, April 28, and will return on June 30. He was remanded in custody.



Davidson is charged for the killing of a 28-year-old mason, Oshane Williamson, from High Mountain district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Williamson was involved in an altercation with another man (Davidson) when he allegedly used a machete to inflict chop wounds to the man, who allegedly stabbed him with a knife. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”



Williamson was buried at Commodore Cemetery in Linstead on April 22.

