Linstead | Major Protest For Water, Better Road

ByJamaica Beacon

Nov 22, 2021

Residents of Orangefield district in the Linstead area of St. Catherine have mounted roadblocks to amplify their call for better roads and a steady supply of potable water.

One of the blockades is on the Linstead main road at the entrance to Jericho/Orangefield – not far from Charlemont Housing Scheme.

It has resulted in a traffic pileup, and has left several commuters stranded.

In the meantime, Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North West, Hugh Graham, says he is willing to speak with residents, but only after they discontinue their protest. Listen to his comments by CLICKING HERE.

By Jamaica Beacon

