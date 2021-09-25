Linstead | INDECOM Appeals For Witnesses Amid Probe Into Killing

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the death of a 25-year-old mentally ill man, Alwayne Shakespeare, who was shot dead by police moments after he killed a cop with a stone yesterday, September 24.



The slain Detective Constable Paul Gordon, 34, was assigned to the Technical Services Division at Linstead Police Station in St. Catherine.

Reports are that, about 6:45AM, the officer was walking on the sidewalk outside Sinclair’s Bargain Centre in Linstead when Shakespeare used a stone to inflict a wound to his head, killing him.



Moments later, police killed Shakespeare at Linstead Market – a relatively short distance away from where the policeman was attacked.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force, in a press release, said: “Whilst the police were trying to apprehend the suspect, he attacked the officers with a machete; he was shot fatally shot.”

That version of the story was also told to INDECOM, which probes incidents involving agents of the state.

INDECOM said its officers, along with personnel from the Major Investigation Division of the JCF, jointly processed both incident scenes.

It noted: “INDECOM’s investigation will include gathering of forensic evidence for testing, interviews of law enforcement officers, witness canvassing and statement collections.”



“The assistance of the public is very important, and persons are therefore reminded to contact the Commission’s Head Office and share any information that will be useful to this investigation,” INDECOM further said.



It also expressed condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Detective Constable Gordon and Shakespeare.



In the meantime, the JCF stated that its Chaplaincy Unit and Welfare Unit are providing support to relatives and colleagues of the slain officer. It also expressed “sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of Detective Constable Gordon.



As a show of support for his grieving officers, Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson visited Linstead Police Station yesterday after the tragedy.



ALSO READ: Mentally ill Man Slain After Killing Cop In Linstead

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.