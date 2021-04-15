Linstead | Hyatt was driving – Cops correct info they gave about deadly crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has corrected information it released yesterday regarding a fatal two-vehicle crash in St. Catherine on Tuesday evening, April 13.



It said the incident happened on the Linstead ByPass, but is being investigated by the Bog Walk Police.



The crash killed 22-year-old auto-mechanic Winroy Hyatt from Commodore district in Linstead.



The JCF, through its communications arm, previously said Hyatt was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash about 7:45PM. However, it has corrected that information, and is now reporting that the late Hyatt was actually the driver.



He was driving a Toyota Allion, which crashed into a Toyota Rav-4.



One other person was in the car driven by Hyatt.



The JCF also said: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that, about 7:45PM, Hyatt was driving a Toyota Allion motor car when he attempted to overtake a Toyota Rav-4. It is alleged that both vehicles collided before the Toyota Allion crashed in a ditch. Hyatt and a passenger were taken to hospital where Hyatt was pronounced dead. The passenger was admitted in stable condition. Investigations continue.”

