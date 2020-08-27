Linstead Health Centre – SERHA denies claim about mask shortage, says other employees test negative for virus

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), which oversees operations at Linstead Health Centre in St. Catherine, said deep cleaning has been done at the medical facility after a healthcare worker tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



It told The Beacon: “One staff member has been tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member has been in quarantine two weeks before the results came back this week. Other staff members, who were in immediate contact with the staff [who tested positive], were tested and a negative result returned.”



SERHA said further sanitizing of the health centre will be done.



“The health centre has been sanitized and will continue to be sanitized as is usually done since the beginning of March 2020 when the first case was announced [on the island].”



It added: “The health centre was never officially closed on Tuesday, and normal operations have continued after being closed for deep cleaning on Monday, August 24, 2020.”



SERHA, in the meantime, said there is no truth to suggestions that Linstead Health Centre has not been provided with enough masks to use in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“There is no truth to the story about shortage of masks. All health centres in St. Catherine were given masks to carry out the day-to-day activities – including the Linstead Health Centre,” SERHA further told The Beacon.



It was responding to an employee’s claim earlier this week that healthcare workers at the health centre did not have enough masks.



Linstead Health Centre is the point for COVID-19 testing in the Linstead area.

