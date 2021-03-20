Linstead | Gun found at housing scheme

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers at Linstead Police Station in St. Catherine seized a firearm during an operation at Van Fair Housing Scheme in the parish today, March 19.

It said: “Reports are that, between 12 noon and 1PM, an operation was carried out in the housing scheme when a brown paper bag was found with one Sig-Sauer 9 millimetre pistol, attached with a magazine containing fourteen 9 millimetre cartridges.”

The JCF further stated that no one was arrested in relation to the seizure. Investigations are continuing.

We also do special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, music album launch, anniversaries, businesses, and general accomplishments. For more information, contact The Beacon at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.