Linstead | Father, Step-mom Charged After Death Of Child

The father and stepmother of seven-year-old Tiana Russell from New Works in Linstead, St. Catherine, were offered bail in the sum of $300,000 each in the Linstead Resident Magistrate’s Court today, July 7.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 1:30AM on Monday (June 28), Tiana’s father took her to hospital. He reportedly said he heard her struggling to breathe. The child was pronounced dead shortly after.

“The police were summoned and several marks – suggestive of abuse – were seen on Tiana’s body. The body and her home were processed,” said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The child’s 39-year-old father Rohan Russell, and her 27-year-old stepmother Lorraine Fletcher are charged with Child Abuse.

They are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The JCF said: “As the investigation progresses, the police are awaiting the post mortem of little Tiana.”

Tianna’s biological mother, Claudia Francis, died four years ago after a period of illness.

