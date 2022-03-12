Linstead Family In Grief | Mother’s Only Child Dies In USA Crash While Taking Her To Airport

A mother visiting the United States got trapped into a nightmare yesterday when her only child died in a crash while transporting her to an airport to see her off to their native Jamaica.



She was taken to hospital for observation, but eventually was released.



Two other female passengers, including the deceased man’s spouse, did not suffer any apparent injury.



The deceased, Michael Smith, 37, is originally from Wakefield on the outskirts of Linstead, St Catherine.

He attended McGrath High School and worked for years at Nestle in Bog Walk.



In search of a better life for himself and his family, including his little daughter, Smith migrated to the United States a few years ago.



Kansas City Police report that, shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday morning, Smith lost control of the Nissan SUV he was driving on an icy Interstate 435 bridge near Kansas City International Airport. According to media reports, the vehicle careened off the roadway and overturned down an embankment



The tragic news spread far and wide; so too has the outpouring of grief especially among Smith’s relatives and friends.



They recalled him being multi-talented. He was a family orientated sound system selector, as well as a lover of the shooting range and virtually all types of motor vehicles – especially fast cars.



One of his relatives, who gave his name as Delroy, told The Beacon that, although Smith loved fast cars that he sometimes raced, he was usually extra cautious when transporting his family.



“He is a good youth. When they talk about real youth; he was a real one,” added Delroy, who also described Smith as hard-working.



Another person speaking highly of the late Smith is Kason Beresford, better known as Kason Fullchaarge, a disc jock from Linstead now living in the United States.



“He was the best human being alive; he would help any one and everyone,” Beresford said of his dear friend. “Michael was an all-rounder and a great father. Also, he always had customized cars which he did himself.”



Beresford also stated that Smith was a selector on sound systems such as Echo Force out of St Mary as well as Kingshine Sound. He was his mother’s pride and joy.

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.