LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead Cooks Warned: Keep The Area Clean Or Be Removed

Sep 30, 2021
Councillor Herbert Garriques standing near Rose Duncan Park in the area where people are allowed to sell cooked meals

Persons who sell food beside Rose Duncan Park in Linstead, St. Catherine, have been warned to ensure they keep the area clean or face relocation, Councillor for Linstead Division Herbert Garriques said.

He told The Beacon that the entrepreneurs got the warning during a meeting hosted recently by the Commercial Services Unit of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation.

“They have been served warning that they need to mek roun yah soh look really better; they are on warning,” Garriques commented while standing in the area.

Asked what will happen if the warning is not heeded, he replied: “They are going to be removed…. There is a time when the police used to run dem up and down, and the parish council gave them permission to be there.”

Garriques also urged all users of the town to take responsibility in the way they dispose of garbage.

He made the appeal yesterday while participating in a public education blitz and tour hosted in Linstead by the National Solid Waste Management Authority. The tour was aimed at devising solutions for solid waste management issues in the Linstead area. Similar tours are being held elsewhere on the island.

