Linstead | Christmas fire destroys house – survivor awakened by scorching heat

Warren Sullivan did not have a merry Christmas yesterday – the day fire destroyed the one-bedroom house he occupied at Commodore district in Linstead, St. Catherine.



“It is not a nice Christmas; not a nice Christmas,” he said emphatically, but noted that he is not usually overly zealous about holidays.



Sullivan was living alone in the rented house for fewer than five months.



He told The Beacon that he was asleep when he felt a scorching heat, which woke him up shortly before 2 o’clock in the morning.



When Sullivan woke up, he realized that the fire was already raging in a section of the room.



He managed to escape the inferno, leaving virtually everything – including his cellphone – behind.



Sullivan stated that, when fire personnel arrived on the scene, the wooden structure was already destroyed.



The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Sullivan, in the meantime, made a public appeal for help.



That fire took place a week after another blaze, on December 19, consumed a house at Time and Patience district – also in Linstead. In the previous fire, 10 people were left homeless and the estimated value of property lost is $14 million.

To read more about the previous fire, CLICK HERE.

Become a sponsor of our charity event to be held in Linstead, St. Catherine, in observance of The Beacon's third anniversary on December 30. For more information, contact The Beacon via phone 876-305-4574 or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.