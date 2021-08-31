Linstead | Boy Loses Bull To Theft, But Still Loves Farming

A child farmer from Charlemont Farm Scheme in the Treadways area of Linstead, St. Catherine, became a victim of praedial larceny last week Friday (August 27) when thieves made off with his bull in broad daylight.



The animal, which was tied close to the house to graze, reportedly could have been sold for up to $60,000 or $70,000.



“I really feel sad and depressed that dem thief mi nine-month-old [bull],” said 12-year-old Shane-O Francis.



“The reason mi love animals is because dem a mi friend and I can see a future with them,” he added.



The child, who operates a backyard garden at times, also raises rabbits, goats, and a few common chickens.



One of the young farmer’s aunts recalled that the bull that is now stolen is the only survivor of three cattle that were purchased when they were calves.



“This is the only one that survive and dem gone with it,” she lamented.



She also recalled that, earlier this month, $15,000 was spent on the bull after it apparently ate something poisonous. “The $15,000 was for him to get a mixed injection for some ticks that were on his skin and for the poison that he took,” she explained.



Praedial larceny is said to be among the major issues facing farmers in Charlemont Farm Scheme, also called Natty Farm Yard.



In fact, the father of the child who is the latest victim also lost goats to theft in the past.



Despite those challenges, the child, whose dream is to become a soldier, said he has no plan to ever quit being a farmer.

