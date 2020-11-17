Kellits | Police say farmer was shot several times, killers still on the run

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is still trying to find out who murdered a resident of Reckford district in the Kellits area of Clarendon on Sunday, November 1.

The deceased is 43-year-old farmer Alphanso Brown, otherwise called ‘Stone’.

The JCF told The Beacon: “Reports from the Croft’s Hill Police are that, about 7:40PM, Brown was exiting his home when he was approached by armed men who shot him several times. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Residents said Brown received at least eight shots, adding that he was a controversial figure.

Investigations are continuing, the JCF noted.

