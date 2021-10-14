Kellits | MP Says Brandon Hill, Aenon Town, Kellits To Get WiFi Hotspot By December

Three of the most central areas of the Clarendon Northern constituency will have public WiFi hotspots before the end of this year, Member of Parliament Dwight Sibblies has promised.



He made the disclosure yesterday (October 13) while contributing to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.



The public WiFi hotspot programme is being undertaken through the Universal Service Fund (USF), which falls under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology that is headed by Daryl Vaz.



While commending Vaz for announcing plans to have more towns access WiFi hotspot by the end of March next year, Sibblies said: “We are pleased to announce that we are going to see the completion by December of this year for Brandon Hill square, Kellits town, and the Aenon Town square, so we look forward and the people of Northern Clarendon look forward to this.”



Last month, Vaz also told parliament that the Government has developed a three-tier connectivity plan, which will facilitate the provision of internet service to more schools, including those in deep rural communities.



Sibblies yesterday lauded that proposal.



“We have 14 primary schools and one high school in the constituency [of Clarendon Northern] and they need connectivity, [and] so the announcement by the minister is very much welcomed. To date, what we have to be doing is connecting some of the schools paying private suppliers so that some of the schools can get internet service,” he lamented.

