KELLITS: Mother calls out hospital, announces burial for St. Ann child killed by dengue

Natoya Green, mother of the deceased child who is pictured above

Still grieving the loss of Tianna Walters to dengue fever, the family of the nine-year-old today announced that her funeral will be held in her mother’s hometown of Kellits, Clarendon.



Tianna, who lived at Golden Grove in St. Ann, passed away at Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston on November 28.



“The family is still trying to accept her death, but it’s hard for us. It’s very unbelievable,” said Natoya Green, mother of the deceased.



She told The Beacon that dengue fever has been confirmed as the cause of death although her daughter also struggled with sickle cell disease.



The mother added that the family is not happy that personnel at St. Ann’s Bay Hospital in St Ann did not detect that her daughter had dengue fever although she was admitted to the medical facility for days.



“I think the St Ann’s Bay Hospital could’ve done a better job… My daughter was admitted there for five days before they could’ve transferred her to Bustamante Hospital for Children,” the mother explained.

“St. Ann’s Bay [Hospital] was giving her antibiotics for sickle cell – not realizing she had dengue. The Bustamante Hospital for Children was the one that found out she had the dengue.”



Natoya further stated that her daughter, who wanted to become a nurse, was intelligent, kind-hearted and well loved.



“She doesn’t speak anything else but standard English. She’s the person who always tried to correct you whenever you’re wrong. She was so sweet. Everyone loved her a lot,” the mother said.



“Tianna enjoyed doing her school work; she was even a teacher for her younger sister. She was a brilliant child getting her awards at school; she always wanted me to be proud of her and of course I was. But I didn’t even get to see my daughter become the nurse she wanted to become. She’s also a child that loved God.”



The mother, in announcing the funeral arrangements, said the thanksgiving service will commence at 11AM on Saturday, January 4, at the Miracle Cathedral New Testament Church of God in Kellits, Clarendon.



The nine night will take place on January 2 at Golden Grove in St. Ann, and the grave digging is set for January 1 at Jericho district in Kellits.



Meanwhile, Natoya is the second mother featured within weeks by The Beacon saying that a public hospital was too slow in properly diagnosing a child with dengue fever.



The other mother, Lettresha Redwood, said her four-year-old daughter Karissa Frazer died of dengue fever at Linstead Public Hospital in St. Catherine on November 1.

