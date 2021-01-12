Kellits High: Major decline in number of students registered for CXC

There is a major decrease in the number of students at Kellits High School in Clarendon who have registered to, this year, sit subjects set by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



Acting Principal at the school, Jermaine Harris, made the disclosure on Sunday, January 10, during a virtual discussion with stakeholders of Kellits High.



He said: “Based on the number of students who registered for CXC, we have seen a major decline in terms of the numbers. Last school year, we had more students paying for CXC than this time around.



“I suspect there are a lot of students who don’t think they are ready for the exams, and that is why they did not pay for those subjects. Those students may want to repeat Grade 11 [next school year]. It would not be possible if the Grade 10 is going to come up to Grade 11. It is going to be very difficult, but it is something that we would have to look at from now and see how best we can accommodate those students, providing that we have space. We will take guidance from the Ministry of Education as usual and see what will happen as it relates to repeating,” Harris further said.



Several students across the island have been hard hit by measures associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many of them have been out of school since March last year when the government ordered the closure of schools to help slow the spread of the virus.

