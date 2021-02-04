Kellits High gets go-ahead to resume face-to-face classes

Kellits High School in Clarendon will resume face-to-face classes next week after scoring 100 percent in its second assessment, which was conducted by the Ministry of Health.

Acting Principal Jermaine Harris disclosed that the Ministry of Education, last week Friday, communicated the latest developments to the school.

“What I can confirm is that Kellits High School is on the list of 200-and-plus high schools that will be reopened… I was very happy when I got that email… I have been saying that Kellits High School is ready to accommodate students. We were just waiting on the green-light from the Ministry of Education. Now that we have received the green-light, we just need to tie up some loose ends,” he said.

Harris further encouraged students and teachers to use this week to make final preparations for the resumption of face-to-face classes.

He also promised to inform stakeholders this week about the finer details of the planned resumption.

The principal previously announced that Kellits High School had received 100 percent in an assessment of its readiness to reopen physically.

The school, along with others across the island, closed in March last year in a national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In recent times, schools are being reopened, providing that they implement certain measures that are stipulated and assessed by the Ministry of Health.

When Kellits High unerwent its first assessment, it scored 82 percent, and so was sent back to the drawing board with recommendations to implement.

After acting on the recommendations, the school’s principal last month appealed publicly for the authorities to give Kellits High the green-light to resume face-to-face classes especially for students preparing to sit CXC exams.

