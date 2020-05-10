Jamaica’s COVID Cases Now Pass 500

The health ministry said four new cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Jamaica within the last 24 hours, bringing the total up to 502.

The new cases are all males with ages ranging from 17 to 63 years.

One of the new patients, who is a 31-year-old male from St. Ann, is an imported case from the batch of residents, who returned to the island on May 6. That brings to three, the number of positive cases from that group.

The other three new cases are contacts of confirmed cases from St. Catherine as well as Kingston and St. Andrew.

The health ministry, in the meantime, said the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital has increased to 90. Twelve of them were released within the last 24 hours after receiving a second negative test.

Jamaica now has:



– 38 imported cases of COVID-19

– 190 contacts of confirmed cases, which includes 25 import-related cases



– 60 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked)



– 95 are contacts of employees of Alorica call centre in St. Catherine



– 10 are contacts of confirmed cases that are still under investigation



– 24 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked



– 250 cases are under investigation, including 224 linked to Alorica call centre in St. Catherine

The health ministry said 303 (61 percent) of the confirmed cases in Jamaica are females and there are 199 (39 percent) males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from two months to 87 years.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 212. A total of 7,101 samples have now been tested – including 6,546 negatives and 53 samples pending. The others are positives.

There are 416 patients in isolation, and 129 persons are in quarantine at a government

facility.

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.