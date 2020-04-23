Jamaicans travelling home from US now urged to contact embassy

Ambassador Audrey Marks said Jamaicans in the United States who wish to return home under the government’s controlled re-entry policy should contact the Jamaican Embassy in the United States immediately.



She made the appeal after the government, through The Jamaica Gazette, formalized the reopening of the island’s borders to Jamaican citizens from April 22 to May 31. However, persons who enter Jamaica will be subject to 14 days quarantine at an authorized facility.



The government closed the island’s ports of entry to incoming passengers, starting March 13, in an attempt to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Ambassador Marks today said: “For the next five weeks, we will be having a controlled and gradual re-entry of Jamaicans. Upon arrival in Jamaica, all persons will be mandated to stay in an authorized government quarantine facility for 14 days.



“Here in the United States, we are trying to get the exact number of persons desiring to return home, so that we can properly advise the authorities for your accommodation, meal and healthcare services, including COVID-19 tests and regular temperature checks.



“We therefore need every Jamaican in the United States who wants to return home during this period to contact the Jamaica Emergency Contact Center at consul@jamaicaembassy.org or toll free at (877) 226-6879,” Ambassador Marks added.

ALSO READ: Jamaica formally re-opened for citizens

NOTE: We do specially written death announcements. In this time of crisis, don't allow your loved one's passing to go un-noticed. Contact us today via WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.