Jamaican survivor, Crystal Reid, announces music video and album that features DJ Nicholas

Crystal Reid used music as an opiate for the abuse she experienced as a child.

She is now using it to build a solid career as a Gospel artiste and songwriter.



She told The Beacon: “Music plays a key role in my life as it helps me to release stress and remain calm through any situation, and it draws me closer to God. Most of my music is a testament of what God has brought me through and what he is doing in my life… If everything is all good and happy, I won’t write “



Reid’s music is inspired mainly by what she termed the ABC (Abuse, Belittlement and chastisement) that she experienced while growing up at Caymanas Bay, St. Catherine.

It is also inspired by the struggles she initially encountered after migrating to Canada in 2013.

Reid, whose love for music grew exponentially over the years, said she has been singing since age two. She recalls doing her first real performance at age 12 while graduating from White Marl Primary School in St. Catherine.

Since 2015, she has been releasing a number of singles. They include Thank You Lord and Jesus Lover Of My Soul – both produced by Cameron Browne.



Reid eventually released her debut album – Thank You Lord – in May 2019. She recalled exceeding expectations, selling 150 CDs at the launch and more than 1,000 copies online.



“When I did that album, the intention was never to go public,” Reid explained. “When The Lord told me to release it and all the work that was put into it, I never expected the feedback to be at all great… The response, for me, was very good. I never expected it.”



Reid is now working on a 12-track album titled Power, which she said features some collabs and has a rich Caribbean flavour.



“This second album; I believe it will get more exposure [than the first], because of where it is going and the type of people that will be featured on it… I think it will draw a lot more new audience,” Reid told The Beacon.



The featured artistes will include DJ Nicholas and Jai Kingston from Jamaica.



Reid deemed it a pleasure working with the featured artistes. “It was really good working with them; I learnt so much from them during the process,” she declared.



The collabs for the upcoming album includes the title track – Power, which was done with DJ Nicholas and released in January 2019. Another collab – Fight my Battles For Me Lord – features Jai Kingston and was released in November 2020. Both tracks were produced by Worship5eer Production, owned by Minister Solomon Bill, who is from Zimbabwe.



Although she is busy putting the album together, Reid is also getting ready to premiere her first official music video in January. It will be done for the single titled Blessed, which Reid said she wrote as an encouragement for one of the album’s featured artistes who has experienced a traumatic situation.



Reid, founder of Crystal Kamica Reid Ministry, encourages other artistes to ‘use their experiences and testimonies to minister to the lives, hearts and minds’ of people.



Persons can connect with her via Facebook by clicking HERE, Instagram HERE, and via Twitter HERE. Her website can be viewed HERE.



ALSO READ: Woman saved by forgiveness

We want to hear from Jamaicans world-wide about your special moments - award ceremonies, weddings, birthdays, release of books and music, academic and other achievements, and job promotion. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.