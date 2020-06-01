Jamaica reopened for nationals – some will be required to home quarantine

Jamaica has reopened its borders to nationals who want to return home, starting today.



The island will also start allowing international travelers to enter on June 15.



Jamaica closed its ports to all incoming passengers on March 21 in an effort to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a press conference yesterday (May 31), announced the re-opening.



He explained that, during the period June 1 to June 14, all persons entering the island will be subject to testing, except for those entering from a country within an established ‘travel bubble’.



The ‘travel bubble’ will comprise countries similar to Jamaica as it relates to the management and profile result for COVID-19. The factors taken into consideration include spread of the virus, death rate, infection prevention and control measures, as well as contact tracing protocols.



The prime minister said Jamaicans returning from countries that are not considered to be within the ‘travel bubble’, as well as those returning to high risk communities, would be required to quarantine at home with either phone or wristband geo-fencing.



He, in the meantime, said protocols regarding non-Jamaicans who will be allowed to enter as of June 15 have been established and will be disclosed in details.



Prime Minister Holness noted that, as of June 15, testing for COVID-19 on arrival will be subject to the result of public health screening at the port of entry. He however stated that all persons entering the island will be encouraged to undergo voluntary testing at the port of entry.

