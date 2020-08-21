Jamaica Records One More Death, 98 Additional Cases Of COVID-19

Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton last evening announced that Jamaica, within the last 24 hours, recorded one more death and an additional 98 cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



He disclosed that the deceased is a 74-year-old male from Clarendon.



The number of people who have died locally as a result of COVID-19 now stands at 15.



The number of patients who have recovered from the virus on the island is now 788, including 16 new recoveries reported yesterday.



The minister stated that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica currently stands at 1,290. However, only 416 of those cases are still active and are under observation. There are eight moderately ill patients and one person who is critically ill.



Dr. Tufton told a press conference that, of the newly confirmed cases, 10 are from the backlog of samples and the remaining 88 are current.



The newly confirmed cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (53), St. Catherine (17), Clarendon (7), St. Thomas (5), St. James (4), Manchester (4), St. Mary (3), St. Ann (3), and Westmoreland (2).



The health minister said 10 of the 98 newly confirmed cases are imported, with eight arriving from the United States of America (USA) and two from India. Seven are contacts of confirmed cases, 80 are under investigation, and there is one local transmission not epidemiologically linked.



TOTAL NUMBERS



Of the 1,290 cases of the virus so far recorded in Jamaica, 429 are imported, 404 are contacts of confirmed cases, 104 are local transmission not epidemiologically linked, 236 are related to the Alorica call centre outbreak in St. Catherine, and 117 are under investigation.



Of all the confirmed cases, 692 (54 percent) are females and there are 598 males, with ages ranging from two months to 88 years.



So far, 50,683 samples have been tested, with 49,279 negative and 114 pending. In the last 24 hours, 1,468 new samples were tested.



Nine persons of interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while 28,741 are in home quarantine.

